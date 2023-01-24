New sustainable £28mil carbon capture power plant will bring energy security to Worksop

A site which was previously overgrown with shrubs has now been cleared for a £28 million power generation and carbon capture plant in High Grounds Road, Rhodesia, by Landmark Power Holdings and Smith Brothers.

Advertisement

The Rhodesia project was approved by Bassetlaw District Council in September 2021 and is on track to be generating electricity for thousands of homes by the second quarter of the year, and the full plant is to be in operation by the end of the year.

Pictured: Chris McGrath, project engineer of Smith Brothers, Ollie Fergusson, LMPH projects lead, MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, and George Sitwell, LMPH chief commercial officer.

The plant marks the first-of-its-kind, and will offer a sustainable energy solution as well as a central base for future research and development as LMPH sets out to support the country’s transition towards net zero.

Household energy will be created using natural gas-powered engines, while the carbon capture element of the facility is designed to capture flue gas and scrub it into a consumable food grade form of CO2, which can then be stored and sold to the food and drink industry.

Advertisement

Ollie Fergusson, who has worked on the project with LMPH for the past six years, said one of the main benefits for the area will be energy security.

Advertisement

Construction for the new carbon capture power plant is underway in Rhodesia.

He said: “It will reduce the chance of blackouts. Living in the UK, we don't generally live with that fear but it’s a lot closer than people realise, especially in the winter when the wind is more volatile and the energy demand in the country is higher.”

Advertisement

The plant will generate enough electricity to power up to 10,000 homes in Worksop through the National Grid. It will also provide energy to businesses including Sainsburys on High Ground Way.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “We need to do all we can to move forward in the technological advancement towards flexible and dependable electricity here in Britain.

Advertisement

“I welcome Project Rhodesia and the planned £28 million investment. The plant will employ residents from Bassetlaw, strengthen our local businesses and provide electricity to businesses such as Sainsburys and more. I look forward to seeing how the plant will boost our local economy and provide power for 10,000 homes, to improve energy in the local area while supporting the country’s transition to renewables.”