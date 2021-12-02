The old Creswell Leisure Centre, previously on Duke Street, closed its doors in 2016 after plans for a new leisure facility in Clowne were announced, and was demolished earlier this year (June).

As soon as Creswell Leisure Centre shut, councillor Duncan McGregor began looking at proposals for a brand new facility for the village.

Five years down the line, contractors Robert Woodhead Limited are due to start work on the £2mil development in the new year.

Artist impression of the new Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre.

The facility would provide people with the chance to participate in an active and healthy lifestyle, as well as link with the importance of the Crags and provide an educational resource.

Located on Colliery Road, adjacent to the Model Village, the new facility will provide the following: A 27-station gym; a climbing wall and caving experience; a group exercise studio; a soft play area; two badminton court sports halls, and a café.

Coun McGregor said he is ‘delighted’ the work will be starting soon after delays from the pandemic: “I am hopeful that we will be up and running by this time next year.

Artist impression. The plans for the new centre will include a softplay area and a cafe.

“A lot of hard work and effort has gone into getting us to this point and I am extremely grateful to all those that have been involved.

“My colleagues, councillor Rita Turner, councillor Jim Clifton and I never wanted to see the closure of the leisure centre, but once it was confirmed we set about looking at what we could do to provide something in the village.

“It will provide the fitness enthusiast with a venue to workout, whilst offering a more social setting for people and groups to meet, have a chat and enjoy a cuppa whilst still being active and provide a setting for educational visits.”

Glenn Slater, chief visionary officer of Robert Woodhead Limited said: “We are so pleased to be working with Elmton with Creswell Parish Council to deliver the new centre.

“It will bring investment into Creswell, as well as benefiting the general wellbeing of residents for years to come.”