The cash windfall comes after DN22 7HX was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Wednesday December 1, landing each of the neighbours a £30,000 cash prize

The winners opted to remain anonymous and People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well wishes.

She said: "Congratulations to our three Retford winners today, I couldn't be more pleased for them.

"I'm sure they'll be over the moon right now and I hope this prize makes the holiday season even more special for them."

Everyday throughout the December draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £800 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust which supports organisations working to educate, support and promote animal welfare and conservation through regular grant funding.