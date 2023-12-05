New office opening marks milestone 50th anniversary of Citizens Advice Bassetlaw

It has been a lifeline for residents in Bassetlaw for the past 50 years and now the Citizens Advice Bureau is marking this milestone anniversary with the opening of a new premises.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Citizens Advice Bassetlaw (CAB) celebrated 50 years of local service with an opening event at the brand new premises in Bridge Street, Worksop.

The event also served as a thank you celebration for those who have helped the charity over the decades including volunteers, dedicated staff and partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as practical help with filling in forms, drafting letters and contacting third parties the charity has served as a friendly ear to residents going through a variety of struggles since 1973.

Citizens Advice Bassetlaw celebrating 50 years of local service. Stephen Saddington, Roger Smith, Barbara Harrison (trustee), Robert Ilett, Arthur Deakin (chair of trustees) and Karen Whitlam CEO

To date the charity has helped more than 9,000 residents from offices based in Worksop and Retford with a variety of issues ranging from benefits, debt, employment, housing and consumer advice.

Chief Executive Karen Whitlam said: “Over the past five decades, BCA has stood as a reliable resource for individuals seeking guidance on

various aspects of their lives. In that time, the organisation has provided assistance on 729,629 enquiries from people within the Bassetlaw community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our most recent 12 months demonstrates that the dedicated team of staff and volunteers at Bassetlaw Citizens Advice has gone above and beyond by helping over 9,200 people through 34,444 appointments.

Citizens Advice Bassetlaw celebrating 50 years of local service.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the support we’ve received from partners and funders, who have enabled each and every one of the 50 years to further help those individuals seeking our advice.

“We were honoured that Barbara Harrison, one of the founders of our service, who still supports us as a Trustee ‘cut the ribbon’ along with Louise Edmondson, who as a law student, volunteer and now paid worker at BCA starts her career journey.”

In this milestone 50th year, BCA is announcing that it has experienced its busiest period ever, demonstrating the difficulties this cost of living crisis is causing in Bassetlaw.

Citizens Advice Bassetlaw celebrating 50 years of local service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BCA started in the Priory Gatehouse, where people were mainly seen in person and over the years the service has evolved and now offers telephone consultations, WhatsApp, and its website. The traditional in-person service remains available for those who prefer face-to-face help from both the Worksop and Retford offices and other local venues, including Harworth and Bircotes.#One resident said: ‘’Amazing support and advice which we never knew we was entitled to before speaking to the lovely adviser, specially with just moving home this has helped us house so much and just want to give a huge thank you.”

At the 50th birthday celebration, Karen Whitlam (CEO) and Arthur Deakin (Chair) welcomed staff and volunteers both past and present, as well as founders, funders, supporters, volunteers, trustees and staff.

Karen Whitlam added: “The challenges people face are the inspiration for us to continue to reduce inequalities and improve access to justice. We do not know what the next 50 years will bring, but we do know that we will continue to embrace innovation, collaboration and a shared commitment to making a positive difference to the residents of Bassetlaw.”

Residents who need support are urged to contact CAB.