Festive fun for all the family at Retford Christmas light switch on
Residents enjoyed browsing the stalls at the Retford Christmas market followed by a programme of entertainment on stage and around the town before the lights were switched on at 5pm.
Elton John tribute act Eltonesque embraced the festivities by performing classics including “Step into Christmas”.
Other entertainment throughout the day included an open-air service by Churches Together in Retford, The Elizabethan Academy, Sam Adams, Majestic Theatre School, Blue Ice Cheerleaders, Hannah Harris and LCSD Dance Academy.
Around the town entertainment was provided by Rattlejag Morris, two stilt-walking ice queens, Evie the Elf, the Stormtroopers, and Martin Pease’s Christmas organ.
The Hathersage Brass Band played beautifully in the open air and Martin, from the Joker, ran Christmas cracker and decoration making workshops. Retford Ukulele Band and Worksop Salvation Army Band also played at the Grove Church.