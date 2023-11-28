Thousands turned out to mark the start of the festive season in Retford at the annual Christmas light switch on extravaganza.

Residents enjoyed browsing the stalls at the Retford Christmas market followed by a programme of entertainment on stage and around the town before the lights were switched on at 5pm.

Elton John tribute act Eltonesque embraced the festivities by performing classics including “Step into Christmas”.

Other entertainment throughout the day included an open-air service by Churches Together in Retford, The Elizabethan Academy, Sam Adams, Majestic Theatre School, Blue Ice Cheerleaders, Hannah Harris and LCSD Dance Academy.

Around the town entertainment was provided by Rattlejag Morris, two stilt-walking ice queens, Evie the Elf, the Stormtroopers, and Martin Pease’s Christmas organ.

The Hathersage Brass Band played beautifully in the open air and Martin, from the Joker, ran Christmas cracker and decoration making workshops. Retford Ukulele Band and Worksop Salvation Army Band also played at the Grove Church.

Shining stars Children were among the performers taking to the stage at the Retford Christmas switch on event

Festive fun Stilt-walking ice queens were joined by Star Wars characters at the Retford Christmas switch on event

community spirit Cllr Gillian Freeman, Deputy Chair of BDC, was in attendance and Revd Ben Clayton, Rector of St Saviours Church, gave a Christmas blessing. Left to right Cllr Gillian Freeman, Revd Ben Cayton, Cllr Dan Henderson, Cllr Debbie Merryweather