New Karate club opens in Worksop
A new Karate club is open for business offering tuition and training in traditional Shotokan.
Bassetlaw District Council Chair, Councillor Madelaine Richardson and Worksop Charter Mayor, Councillor Neil Sanders visited the Worksop Shotokan Karate Club, meeting students and Sensei Natalie Jordan.
Councillor Madelaine Richardson said: “I am delighted to welcome Worksop Shotokan Karate Club to Bassetlaw and wish them every success for the future. Having a sports coaching background myself, I recognise the positive physical and mental health benefits participating in these types of activities can have. It was great to meet Sensei Jordan and some of the students and learn more about traditional karate.”
The club trains every Tuesday evening from 6.15pm at Outwood Academy Portland.
Sensei Natalie Jordan said: “I’d like to thank the Chairman of the Council and the Worksop Charter Mayor for their visit. Worksop Shotokan Karate club is a club where whole families can train together and focus on developing confidence, self-defence, discipline and fitness.”