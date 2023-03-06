The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had applied for the creation of a new Emergency Care Village at the site, located off Kilton Hill in the town.

The application also sought permission to reconfigure car parking and ambulance and patient drop-off areas at the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A design and access statement issued on behalf of the trust states: “This application seeks the refurbishment of the existing Emergency Department and former mental health building and the erection of a new single-storey extension with enclosed plant at first floor for use as part of the Emergency Care Village.

An artist's impression of the new facility

"The project requires alterations to car parking in the vicinity of the proposed extension, temporary vehicular access arrangements for ambulances and new electrical infrastructure including new sub stations.

“The main public access to the hospital site is from Blyth Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The pedestrian and vehicular routes in are to be maintained.

“All pedestrian routes around the building will be clearly defined and well lit. The Emergency Department entrance has been strategically placed in close

proximity to the Main Hospital Entrance and there will be appropriate visitor car parking areas and drop areas within the redesigned external layout.

"Blue badge parking is located within close proximity to the main entrances and there is provision for vehicles to drop off close to the existing entrances.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A planning report states that during construction, car parking spaces will reduce by 71, from 788 to 717.

A separate application has also been made for temporary access for works traffic during the construction process.

It states: “Environmental Health have raised concerns in relation to noise and lighting nuisance for nearby residents. The proposed development is within the context of existing hospital buildings and will be no nearer to residential properties than existing buildings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is considered that details of plant and lighting associated with the new extension can be conditioned to ensure that there is no increased nuisance to local residents.

“The benefits of improving emergency services by co-locating all emergency facilities adjacent to one another and providing updated facilities based on detailed clinical modelling will outweigh any harm that results, when viewed in the context of the existing hospital use.”