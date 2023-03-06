Plans submitted to convert Worksop property into care home for young people

The authority has published details of the plans on its website which would see the house on Kingfisher Walk in the town turned into a specialist care facility.

The application, made by the Sheffield-based Safe Haven Adolescent Care Group, states: “We aim to ensure that the child will leave Safe Haven adequately equipped to support their behaviour more effectively, enabling them to positively participate in today’s society.

"Through working together with parents, family members and the wider community we endeavour to increase the child’s self-esteem by providing opportunities for them to complete restorative work following any issues with behaviour, risk taking and interpersonal skills.

"We will also provide opportunities for the child to give their views on the way the home is run.

"The over-riding philosophy of Safe Haven revolves around a child-centred approach by promoting the child to grow physically, emotionally, and spiritually within a framework of appropriate relationships.

“We understand and facilitate the notion of positive role models who will protect, guide, and support the child to plan for their future via targeted care, boundaries, and guidance.

"We will encourage positive behaviour and personal responsibility in accordance with the child’s age and stage of development.

"At Safe Haven we believe that children should be allowed to be children and we will create as many opportunities as possible to ensure that is the case.”

“The new facility, which will be called Poppyfields, if given the green light, has also been registered with Ofsted.

The application states: “Safe Haven’s care home is ideally suited to children who display emotional and behavioural difficulties which have likely resulted from past traumatic experience.

“These children are likely to present with a degree of difficulties supporting or understanding their own needs or emotions in order to regulate these effectively due to not having the tools. Safe Haven provides a child with a consistent relationship framework, on which it layers a ‘therapeutic style’ of practice.