'New home' hopes for three abandoned dogs found at Retford nature reserve
Last month, on February 24, Paula Clarkstone described the discovery of three abandoned dogs at Idle Valley Nature Reserve as “heartbreaking” and a “shock.”
She posted details of the incident on Facebook, which resulted in a wave of concern for the trio and numerous inquiries about rehoming.
The dogs were then taken in by Bassetlaw Council’s dog warden, where they were examined and cleaned up in the council’s appointed kennels.
The dogs stayed at the shelter for eight days, and despite being scanned for microchips, no owners came forward.
The Environmental Health Officers used the microchip data, along with information from the public, to try to locate the dogs' owners.
However, after eight days, the council announced that the dogs were now available for rehoming as the efforts to trace the owners using the microchip data were unsuccessful because the information had not been updated, making it “impossible” to contact them.
A spokesperson for Bassetlaw Council said: “During the eight days that the dogs were kennelled, sadly no-one came forward to claim them.
“The positive news is that the dogs are still in good health and our appointed kennels have begun the process of finding them a new home.
“Thanks to the media coverage and information shared on social media, we have already had enquiries from members of the public, some from as far away as Surrey and Norfolk.
“We are hopeful that the dogs will find a new home very soon.”