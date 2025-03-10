'New home' hopes for three abandoned dogs found at Retford nature reserve

Three abandoned dogs found at Idle Valley Nature Reserve in Retford are set to be rehomed as no owner came forward during the council's eight-day window.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, on February 24, Paula Clarkstone described the discovery of three abandoned dogs at Idle Valley Nature Reserve as “heartbreaking” and a “shock.”

She posted details of the incident on Facebook, which resulted in a wave of concern for the trio and numerous inquiries about rehoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dogs were then taken in by Bassetlaw Council’s dog warden, where they were examined and cleaned up in the council’s appointed kennels.

Three dogs were found at Idle Valley Nature Reserve last month. They are now being rehomed.

The dogs stayed at the shelter for eight days, and despite being scanned for microchips, no owners came forward.

The Environmental Health Officers used the microchip data, along with information from the public, to try to locate the dogs' owners.

However, after eight days, the council announced that the dogs were now available for rehoming as the efforts to trace the owners using the microchip data were unsuccessful because the information had not been updated, making it “impossible” to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bassetlaw Council said: “During the eight days that the dogs were kennelled, sadly no-one came forward to claim them.

“The positive news is that the dogs are still in good health and our appointed kennels have begun the process of finding them a new home.

“Thanks to the media coverage and information shared on social media, we have already had enquiries from members of the public, some from as far away as Surrey and Norfolk.

“We are hopeful that the dogs will find a new home very soon.”