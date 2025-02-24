'Shock' as three dogs found in a crate at Retford nature reserve

Visitors and staff at Idle Valley Nature Reserve were “shocked” to find three dogs left inside a crate at the Retford site.

Paula Clarkstone described finding three dogs abandoned in a crate at Idle Valley Nature Reserve as “heartbreaking” and a “shock”.

Paula was on her way to meet a friend at the Idle Valley café on Monday (February 24), and when she first passed by, she said the dogs were not there.

However, two hours later, she found them left in a crate by the side of the road.

Three dogs were found at Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

Paula offered the dogs a treat and noticed that they appeared neglected, with long, overgrown fur and a dirty coat.

The dogs were reported to Bassetlaw District Council's Dog Warden.

Paula said that she has received many concerned messages since posting about the incident on Facebook, with numerous residents eager to know how the dogs are doing.

“I just want what’s best for these dogs and to know what will happen next and how we can support them, as I know we all do,” Paula added.

Erin McDaid, head of communications and marketing at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Having been with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust for over thirty years, it is rare that an incident shocks me, but as a dog owner – I was shocked and upset to learn about the dog's being abandoned at Idle Valley Nature Reserve on Monday.

“Whilst a totally inappropriate place to abandon pets, at least they were left in a busy location during opening hours – and we're pleased that they have been safely collected by Bassetlaw District Council's Dog Warden.”

Bassetlaw Council confirmed the dogs are now temporarily in their care.

A council spokesperson said: “This is a really sad situation for the dogs, but we’re pleased to say they are in good health, have been given a good clean up and are being cared for at our appointed kennels, where they will stay for a period of eight days.

“This time gives the owner of the dogs an opportunity to come forward and claim their pets, should they be able to provide proof of ownership.

“All three dogs have been scanned for microchips and our Environmental Health Officers are currently using this data, as well as information from members of the public, to try and find their owner.

“Should the dogs not be claimed within the eight-day period, they will be available to be rehomed.

“Sadly, this is not a unique occurrence and we are called to situations like this on a regular basis.

“Should you be in a position where you cannot continue to look after your pet, our advice is to research and contact rehoming centres in your area to see if they have the availability to take your pet and give it the best chance possible of being rehomed.”