A new dog-walking park will soon be open in Blyth after a planning application won approval from Bassetlaw District Council.

The private, one-acre, appointment-only park is to be created on a section of land off Whitewater Lane, where The Tournament Ground outdoor activity centre is located.

The owners say it will be “a place to allow dogs to run around off-lead in a safe and secure environment under the supervision of their owners or carers.

"It will be a high-quality, fenced enclosure, allowing exercise and enrichment, with the wellbeing of dogs, their owners and the wider public in mind”.

Plans for a new dog-walking park in Blyth have been given permission by Bassetlaw District Council.

The planning application, submitted to the council, was for a change of use of the land to a dog-walking park, and to erect a modest, timber-built shelter to be used during bad weather.

The applicant was Jeremy Smith, of Bridge Farm, Bawtry Road, Blyth, who is a director of The Tournament Ground. The agent working on his behalf was Rebecca Hill, of Maltby, who prepared a planning statement, outlining the scheme.

Permission has now been granted on condition that a waste management plan is drawn up, detailing how dog mess will be collected and disposed of.

The planning statement makes it clear that “the waste will be collected by the dog-owners in biodegradable bags provided on site and then deposited in an on-site bin”, which will be collected by a licensed waste-carrying company.

Dog-owners will only be allowed to use the park by booking an appointment online, and no more than six dogs can be on site at any one time.

"This will provide reassurance to owners of reactive or unsocial dogs that may require sole use of the field,” says the statement.

"But there is also the potential for dogs who are comfortable with each other to meet and socialise with their owners.

"The booking system allows local dog-walkers to practice recall and other activities in a secure area.”

It is expected that the park will be managed by one full-time employee. It will be surrounded by a six-foot high perimeter fence, while wildflowers, plants and shrubs will be grown.

The planning statement concludes: “This is an appropriate use of land, and will be a valuable resource for the people of Blyth and surrounding areas.”

Other planning applications received by the council this week, and yet to be decided on, include these:

22 Town Street, Lound – new dwelling and new access.

Castle Hill, Norfolk Street, Worksop – work to trees in conservation area.

26 Rose Lea, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

The Holdings, 86 Main Street, Hayton – single-storey front extension.

9 Sparken Close, Worksop – single-storey side extension with garage, including front porch.

Hawthornes, Cross Street, Sturton le Steeple – construction of domestic garage

Sites around Sandy Lane, Worksop – four new CCTV columns with cameras.

Welham Hall, Little Gringley Lane, Welham – work to trees protected by preservation order.

Land next to A161 and oil wells holes, Beckingham Road, Beckingham – change of use of agricultural land to equestrian, with erection of three stables.

Dragon Cottage, Greenway, Carlton in Lindrick – erect single-storey extension to detached garage.

Land at 48 Town Street, Sutton cum Lound – four-bed, two-storey house with attached garage.