New booklet offering advice and support to help Bassetlaw residents with the rising cost of living

The booklet offers advice on money, mental health, families, food, clothing, energy, housing and domestic abuse.

The guide also includes links to budget and benefit calculators, and details of organisations offering free advice and help, alongside tips on local food support, savvy shopping and general financial advice.

The booklet has been a truly collaborative effort with input from a number of relevant organisations in Bassetlaw.

A guide for Bassetlaw residents struggling in the cost of living crisis has been launched

Rachel Wood, head of Marketing and Communications for Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, said: “This booklet is the perfect example of how partnership working can make such a positive difference to the lives of our local people.

"By working together with Bassetlaw District Council, Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership, Bassetlaw Citizen’s Advice, mental health organisations and various other support services we have produced a very informative booklet ensuring everyone in Bassetlaw can access the support that is available to them in our area.

"We are discovering that many people are looking for help for the very first time and don’t know where to go.

"We hope that the booklet will make people realise that Bassetlaw is a very supportive place to live.”

The booklet is available as a digital e-book, PDF, a physical paper book and also as a plain text web page that can be translated into any language.