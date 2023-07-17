New app will allow Northern train operatives to check ‘to the minute’ when trains were last cleaned
Train presentation staff will be able to easier-identify which trains are most in need of attention, based on real time data, rather than tackling them on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis.Richard Holt, head of train presentation at Northern, said: “The technology we’re developing will give my team a level of insight parents can only dream of when it comes to their children’s untidy bedrooms - knowing exactly ‘to the minute’ when a space was last cleaned.
“It will enable them to ensure the right trains receive the right attention at the right time – which is essential when the time available to complete a ‘basic clean’ can be very limited.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“With more than 2,500 services a day departing from stations across 3,000km of track, the cleaning task facing my team is massive.
“This new approach was the brainchild of one of our graduate trainees, Sebastian Chromiak, who deserves the credit for taking this challenge and finding a data-driven solution."
For its work on this new approach, the train operator has been nominated for a Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) ‘Award for Excellence’.Holt said: “Since the Covid-19 pandemic, our customers’ expectations in terms of train cleanliness has, quite rightly, increased significantly. My team has worked incredibly hard to maintain those new high standards and to be nominated for a CILT Award for Excellence is a testament to their efforts.”