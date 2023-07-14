From outdoor cinema screenings to archery tournaments there is something for everyone at the Robin Hood Festival

The festival kicks off with a weekend of outdoor cinema screenings from July 27 to 29.

It begins on Thursday, July 27, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at 7pm, then on Friday, July 28, you will be be transported to the Pacific islands of Hawaii for the enchanting tale of Moana at 1.30pm, followed by the 1980s classic Dirty Dancing, at 8pm.

Then on Saturday, July 29, you will have four films to choose from including The Gruffalo and The Stickman at 11.30am, Disney’s Robin Hood at 3.15pm, finishing with Russell Crowe’s appearance as the heroic outlaw at 7.30pm.

This year's festival is taking place across five weekends, starting from July 27 to 30.

Bring a blanket or chairs, unless you purchase a premium ticket, which comes with a luxury deckchair in a prime position. You can also bring a picnic or food is available from the cafe.

Tickets for the cinema screenings can be booked at www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/sherwood-forest.

The official opening of the festival will be on Sunday, July 30, with a character parade before the fabulous Sherwood Outlaws will be inviting you to take part in a thrilling outlaw hunt within the forest.

Weekend two, from August 4, to 6, will see the Knights of Nottingham return to Sherwood Forest as well as Medieval Maniax, circus skills performers Helter Skelter, What A Palaver, Bill Brookman, Sir Robert of Wentbridge, magician Nathaniel Bagshot, Past Imagined, Ferrers Household and the Wythe Retinue and music from Sloe Gin.

Weekend three, from August 12, to 13, is inviting visitors to get hands on with nature as there will be a showcase of the diversity of species and landscapes being cared for by RSPB and partner organisations, and visitors will be invited to take part in fun games and craft activities which will reveal the brilliance of nature.

On weekend four, August 19, to 20, you will be able to witness the tournament of champions between the Yorkists and the Lancastrians.

Knights from both houses will compete for a chance to win the coveted golden sword in the melee tournament and the legendary golden arrow in the archery tournament.

There will also be storytelling with Sir Robert of Wentbridge and some soothing sounds, courtesy of musicians Blast from the Past and Myal and Peg.

Then on weekend five, August 26, to 28, the Sherwood Outlaws will bring the festival to a close with their all-action arena show to celebrate the Nottinghamshire Day Festival.

There will also be performances from Medieval Maniax, Bill Brookman, The Ferrers Household and the College of Chivalry, Past Imagined and Sloe Gin.

Events and activities will be taking place between 10am and 4pm on each day.

There will be a charge for some activities and for the cinema screenings.

Parking will be £10 per vehicle per day for all visitors, including RSPB members, on special events days.