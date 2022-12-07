New 20-year plan to capitalise on ‘unique opportunity’ of fusion energy plant at West Burton

Fusion energy involves recreating and harnessing the energy process which powers the sun and the new site could be built as soon as 2040 if scientists can finalise the technology to replicate it – the long-term plan is to replace fossil fuel power stations with the new nuclear fusion model.

The new project is the first time Bassetlaw has been selected to house a major, Government-led infrastructure scheme and Bassetlaw Council wants to make the most of the “unique opportunity” by setting out a 20-year plan for the district.

An artist's impression of the planned plant.

A motion to the latest full council meeting says: “Bassetlaw has never been in the position where billions of pounds will be spent in the district through a large capital project spanning two decades.

“This gives us a unique opportunity to plan over a 20-year period, knowing with comparative certainty what will be happening on a large strategic site in the district.”

It adds the 20-year plan “can be used to clearly articulate the future direction and aspirations” of Bassetlaw.

This would include attempting to “persuade businesses to come to a district ‘on the move'”.

It would also aim to make the district more attractive for people to live in, rather than commuting from elsewhere.

And the council says it would look to “promote the district’s wider offering now we have a world-leading project happening on our doorstep”.

Coun James Naish, council leader, said there are short and long-term benefits to the project.

He has visited the home of UK Fusion Energy, the organisation developing the technology, in Culham, Oxfordshire.

That site is employing 4,000 people with 40 similar businesses based on the same land, including the UK Atomic Energy Authority, which is in charge of fusion developments and employs more than 2,000 people.

He said: “Our expectation is that this will become the northern equivalent of that.

“There’s going to be a real melting pot of interest in this development as it comes forwards.

“If we don’t have this vision and start selling it publicly, Bassetlaw could potentially miss out on some of that incredible opportunity.

“I appreciate that, for a lot of people, it’s far away or it might not matter to them, but the Oxford site has one person who’s 18, one who’s 20 and the oldest apprentice is 47. People are retraining to be part of this developing industry.

“This isn’t just about the next generation. There will be opportunities in the short-term for people to get ready for the industry when it arrives.”

The authority will also engage with the councils close to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, in Somerset.

The authority describes this as a “comparable project” and wants to “learn from their experiences”.

Coun Naish said: “I want to make sure we’re set up for success.”

Construction of the prototype plant is due to start in the early 2030s and become operational by about 2040.