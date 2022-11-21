The roles focus on setting-up the new UK Atomic Energy Authority team which will be based in Bassetlaw; working with current site owner EDF to oversee site preparation, clearance and minor construction works; and engaging the local community and wider stakeholders about the STEP programme to build a nuclear fusion energy plant.

The government claims the world’s first commercially feasible fusion power station has the potential to provide an almost-limitless source of low carbon energy, by duplicating the processes that power the sun and stars where atoms are combined to discharge energy, creating up to four million times more energy for every kilogram of fuel than oil, gas or coal.

Bassetlaw and the wider area looks to benefit from the investment the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s multi-billion-pound project will bring to the region.

An image of what the STEP prototype plant may look like in West Burton.

Coun James Naish, Basetlaw Council leader, said: “This is an important milestone, with the first of what I hope will be thousands of jobs being brought to the area.

“It is exciting that, in little more than a month since the announcement Bassetlaw will host the world’s first commercial prototype fusion energy plant, the initial job vacancies have now gone live.

“STEP is a game-changer for our communities, not just here in Bassetlaw and Nottinghamshire, but across the region. I am looking forward to working with the successful applicants who will no doubt play a central role in mobilising the start of this significant investment in our area.”

Advertisement