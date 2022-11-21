Ranby prison officer from Sutton cleared over allegations of indecent assaults on two underage girls
A Ranby prison officer from Sutton has been cleared of sexual assaults on two underage girls.
John Thorlby-Coy, aged 51, was acquitted of a string of serious sexual offences on a girl, and one offence involving a second girl.
Mr Thorlby-Coy, of Riveraine Close, Sutton,, was found not guilty after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
The charges arose after a woman went to the police in October 2020.
It was alleged Mr Thorlby-Coy indecently assaulted her as a child, committed acts of gross indecency and attempted to rape her.
A total of 13 charges were denied by Mr Thorlby-Coy, with 12 relating to the woman, and a further charge of indecency with a child, which related to a different girl aged under 14 at the time.
The court heard Mr Thorlby-Coy, previously of Worksop, had been suspended from his role as head of function at HMP Ranby after he was arrested.