National Trust’s hidden gem in Worksop reopening after closure for conservation cleaning

Mr Straw’s House, 5-7 Blyth Grove, Worksop, is a preserved 1920s period home of a grocer's family, virtually unchanged since the Straws moved there in 1923.

Visitors can step back in time and explore the fascinating story of a family who chose to remain unmodernised.

Visitors can enjoy the display rooms, listen to nostalgic stories, and view some of the 30,000 cherished possessions and everyday items left exactly where their owners intended.

The house is open on Thursdays and Fridays from March 6 to October 31, from 9am to 3pm.

It is also open on Saturdays during June and September.

A dedicated team of volunteers conducts a monthly walking tour around Worksop, offering insights into the places where the Straws lived, worshipped, and spent their time.

This tour is perfect for anyone interested in exploring the lives of the family and, in particular, for those who have an interest in the local history of the town.

Admission is by pre-booked, timed self-led tours, and visits are limited to small groups of four people to assist with the property's conservation efforts.

Booking can be made through the Mr Straw’s House website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mrstrawshouse.

Admission prices are £9 for adults, £4.50 for children, and free for National Trust members.

Car parking is available in the orchard opposite the house.

1 . Mr Straw's House The theme in the house this year is ‘A simpler life at a slower pace: the Straws, their hobbies and technology’. Photo: Chris Lacey Photo Sales

2 . Back in time House and Collections Officer Danielle Lander-Brown said: "Visitors can learn more about how the family lived without many of the technologies we take for granted today as it’s revealed how they spent their leisure time without it." Photo: Tammy Herd Photo Sales

3 . Reopening The property will reopen on Thursday, March 6. Bookings are open and can be made 4 weeks in advance. Photo: Tammy Herd Photo Sales