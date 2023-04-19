News you can trust since 1895
Museum near Worksop launches special exhibition featuring Coronation treasures

The Harley Foundation will reveal some of its treasures from historical coronations in its museum near Worksop this April.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 2 min read

From April 25 until July 2, the iconic ‘Coronation Miniature’ of Elizabeth I will go on display in the Harley Foundation’s award-winning museum.

This museum is dedicated to showing the historic Portland Collection of art, built up by the Dukes of Portland and their families over 400 years – including many works with royal connections.

This aristocratic family has been close to the Royal family for many generations, and the collection includes beautiful art and objects connected to monarchs including Charles I and Charles II, William III and Mary II, and Edward VII and George VI.

The portrait of Elizabeth I
The portrait of Elizabeth I
The Coronation Miniature was painted by Nicholas Hilliard, who is recognised as one of the most important miniature painters of all time. The painting shows the Queen at her coronation as a young woman, aged just 25, with pale, unblemished skin and flowing golden hair.

In fact, it was painted late in her reign, around 1600, when the Queen was in her 60s.

Trio of top chefs announced as part of Worksop food festival

Lisa Gee, Director of the Harley Foundation, said: “The Coronation Miniature is a fascinating painting and an intriguing piece of PR.

"Throughout history, the Royal image has been carefully crafted and controlled. While this famous image speaks of politics and power, the pageantry and symbolism at the coronation of King Charles III suggests a far more personal language.”

Also on show at the Harley Foundation is Queen Mary II’s coronation ring.

This ruby ring was a personal choice for Mary as it was one of the first gifts given to her by her husband William when they married. She wrote, ‘being the first thing he gave me, I have ever had a particular esteem for it.’

These works are on show in ‘Unseen Treasures of The Portland Collection’ a major new historic art exhibition. Artworks in the free entry exhibition include a drawing by Michelangelo and Van Dyck’s portrait of Charles II when a young boy. A highlight of the exhibition is a picture gallery stacked with Tudor and Jacobean portraits.

The Coronation Miniature will be on show until July 2.

Related topics:CoronationWorksopMuseumQueen