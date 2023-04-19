News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
32 minutes ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition

Trio of top chefs announced as part of Worksop food festival

A trio of top chefs are set to show off their culinary skills in Worksop as part of the North Notts Food Fest.

By Kate Mason
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST- 2 min read

Cookery writer and home economist Teresa Bovey, Worksop-born Instagram chef Beth Davies, aka Buffet the Vampire Slayer and Toby Doy, a tutor at the School of Artisan Food based at the nearby Welbeck Estate will all host workshops as part of the annual event.

Hosted by North Notts BID on Saturday July 1, the event features free cookery demonstrations, artisan street food market vendors, children’s craft activities, an outdoor drinks area and street entertainment.

An exciting headline celebrity from the world of food is soon to also be announced for the event.

Teresa Bovey demonstrated recipes that could be easily cooked at home at last year's festivalTeresa Bovey demonstrated recipes that could be easily cooked at home at last year's festival
Teresa Bovey demonstrated recipes that could be easily cooked at home at last year's festival
Most Popular

    Local cookery writer and home economist Teresa Bovey returns to the Food Fest and will be demonstrating her favourite delicious, healthy and low-fat recipes. Also featuring is Beth Davies, a Worksop-born Instagram chef also known as Buffet the Vampire Slayer. Beth has appeared on BBC 4’s Hungry for It and will be demonstrating her popular bao buns, showing how to make any recipes look ‘Insta’ sensational.

    Toby Doy, a tutor at the School of Artisan Food based at the nearby Welbeck Estate, will be sharing his tips as part of his work helping YMCA residents gain a solid foundation in cookery. Toby is a baker and has also held a head chef position at Mallorca’s The Sea Club. He will be demonstrating simple, cost-effective dishes that can easily be recreated at home on a budget.

    Read More
    Superb £1.1 million house with balcony views in secluded Worksop countryside

    Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “The annual Food Fest is always a mouth-watering occasion for food and drink lovers in and outside the district. The event achieves great footfall to Worksop’s Old Market Square, and with these three fantastic chefs added to the billing, this year promises to be a fabulous free day out for foodies and their families.

    “We’re excited to be releasing more information about the event programme in the coming weeks, including a major headline celebrity chef, so make sure to stay tuned to our website and digital channels for updates.”

    For the full list of stall holders and workshop times, as well as event updates, click here

    Related topics:WorksopInstagram