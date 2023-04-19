Cookery writer and home economist Teresa Bovey, Worksop-born Instagram chef Beth Davies, aka Buffet the Vampire Slayer and Toby Doy, a tutor at the School of Artisan Food based at the nearby Welbeck Estate will all host workshops as part of the annual event.

Hosted by North Notts BID on Saturday July 1, the event features free cookery demonstrations, artisan street food market vendors, children’s craft activities, an outdoor drinks area and street entertainment.

An exciting headline celebrity from the world of food is soon to also be announced for the event.

Teresa Bovey demonstrated recipes that could be easily cooked at home at last year's festival

Toby Doy, a tutor at the School of Artisan Food based at the nearby Welbeck Estate, will be sharing his tips as part of his work helping YMCA residents gain a solid foundation in cookery. Toby is a baker and has also held a head chef position at Mallorca’s The Sea Club. He will be demonstrating simple, cost-effective dishes that can easily be recreated at home on a budget.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “The annual Food Fest is always a mouth-watering occasion for food and drink lovers in and outside the district. The event achieves great footfall to Worksop’s Old Market Square, and with these three fantastic chefs added to the billing, this year promises to be a fabulous free day out for foodies and their families.

“We’re excited to be releasing more information about the event programme in the coming weeks, including a major headline celebrity chef, so make sure to stay tuned to our website and digital channels for updates.”