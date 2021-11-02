Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford has extended the competition until November 8, giving more time to young budding artists to get involved.

The winning design will receive a family ticket to Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort.

The competition is open to children aged 11 and under, with the winning design printed and sent out across Rother Valley.

Alexander Stafford MP with the 2020's runner-up entries by 5-year-old Ashleigh Spooner and 6-year-old Poppy Whomersley.

There is still time to enter for any schools or local youth groups that wish to take part.

Children wishing to take part should submit their designs on A4 white paper and work with coloured pencil, pen or paint only - with no glitter.

All entries must include, on the back, the child’s name, school, and school year group. If not entering through a school, parent’s address and contact details should be included.

Parents should be aware that the winners will have these details printed on the card, should they win.

Completed entries should be sent via post to Mr Stafford’s constituency office at 39 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S25 2PN.

Unfortunately, Mr Stafford will not be able to return original artwork.

Mr Stafford, said: “I am delighted by the support that I have already received for this year’s Christmas Card competition, that is why I am extending the deadline to receive as many entries as possible from the talented youngsters of Rother Valley.