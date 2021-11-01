Bonfire night in Worksop: Where to watch firework displays in and around the town

Families eager to celebrate with spectacular firework shows, toffee apples and sparklers can check out some of these top events going on in the region.

Retford Rugby Club is hosting a Bonfire Night " BACK WITH A BANG " on November 5.Visitors can also enjoy a small fun fair and food. Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit 6pm, firework display 7.30pm. Adults £5, under 14 £3, under 5s free.

Worksop Rugby Club will host a bonfire night event at their Stubbing Lane ground on November 6 featuring a kids firework display at 6pm, bonfire at 6.30pm, firework display at 7pm, fairground rides, hot and cold food and an outside bar. Gates open at 4.30pm. Tickets £5, under 13s £3, under 5s free.

A fireworks display.

Carlton in Lindrick Bonfire Night takes place on November 5 from 6pm to 11pm at The Green.

Van Dyk Hotel, Clowne, is hosting a firework extravaganza with live music and entertainers on November 5. Food and drink will be available to buy. Admission £15. Go to www.vandykbywildes.co.uk/events

Meanwhile Center Parcs has confirmed that there will be no fireworks displays this year at all sites – including Sherwood Forest - in a bid to protect wildlife and the environment.

The fireworks displays, which are usually a large part of the festive celebrations at their parks will no longer take place, with an ‘Enchanted Light Trail’ hoping to bring some festive magic to holidaymakers instead.

The park will transform into a Winter Wonderland from November 8 until Christmas with snow, lights and festive decorations, and guests can take a stroll through Santa’s Woodland Village, however their popular fireworks displays will no longer be part of the festivities.

The company has opted to cancel the displays to protect the environment and reduce stress on wildlife, which they announced in a statement on their website earlier this week.

One of the largest fireworks displays in Nottinghamshire has also been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Forest Recreation Ground event generally attracts about 40,000 people.

Nottingham City Council said it was not confident that visitors to the open site could be safely managed.