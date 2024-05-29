Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funeral of Retford teenager Jacob Crompton whose body was found in a river following a frantic five week search took place today.

Mourners gathered at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Retford today (May 28) to pay their respects followed by a private burial at Retford Cemetery.

Specialist teams had been carrying out extensive land and water searches after 19-year-old Jacob Crompton was reported missing from Retford on Sunday 24 March.

Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on April 27.

Money has poured in for his grieving family after a fundraising campaign was set up in the wake of the tragedy.

The fundraising campaign was set up to raise £5,000 but will continue to raise cash for the volunteer search and rescue teams who were involved in the search for Jacob.

The fundraising page has already raised more than £6,000.

A post on the page states: “Thank you so very much to all those who have donated to the memorial fundraiser for Jacob and helped us reach our initial target. We are beyond grateful.

"We have decided to keep raising funds to enable us to donate as much as possible to all the wonderful volunteer search and rescue teams who were involved in the search for Jacob. So please keep sharing and donate if you can.

"Thank you again for all your support.”

The 19-year-old had been on a night out in Retford town centre but failed to return home.