More households with children threatened with homelessness in Worksop

Homelessness charity Crisis said the rise in families being forced from their homes across England is ‘deeply worrying’.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 57 households with children were owed a prevention duty in Bassetlaw district, which covers Worksop, in 2021-22 – up from 39 the year before.

This means the household has been threatened with homelessness and is eligible for local council support.

The Government pledged in its 2019 manifesto to end homelessness by 2024.

A further 56 households were owed a relief duty in the year to March, meaning they are already homeless and Bassetlaw council must take reasonable steps to help the applicant to secure accommodation for at least six months.

Nationally, 56,340 households with children were owed a prevention duty in 2021-22, up 24 per cent on 45,590 the year before.

The number of relief duties owed to households with children rose from 30,080 to 36,960.

Kiran Ramchandani, of Crisis director, said: “The intense cost-of-living pressures and severe lack of affordable housing mean many households with children will be forced into temporary accommodation and we know how damaging a long-term stay can be.”

She urged the Government to increase housing benefits and set out a plan to provide affordable homes.

She also said it is vital those fleeing domestic abuse have a safe place to call home.

Domestic abuse pushed an increasing number of people towards homelessness, with some 11,330 of the 56,340 households with children owed a relief duty nationwide caused by domestic abuse, up 18 per cent from the year before and 36 per cent from 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic.

A further 5,730 prevention duties were owed due to domestic abuse in 2021-22.

In Bassetlaw, two domestic abuse cases led to prevention duties, while nine relief duties were owed.

A DLUHC spokesman said it is giving councils £316 million to ‘ensure families are not left without a roof over their heads’.