Which bus services are cancelled in Worksop on Friday September 23? Services cancelled due to shortage of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to driver shortages.
The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday September 23.
Service 4 will operate an hourly service from 12:50 until the end of service at the following times:
Worksop to Manton will run at XX:50
Manton to Worksop will run at XX:00
Worksop to Larwood will run at XX:15
Larwood to Worksop will run at XX:30
Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 18:00
Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20
Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 08:35 14:35
Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:55
Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:05 18:05(from Bawtry)
Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 16:20
Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05
Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 09:50 15:50
Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 07:35 10:45 13:45 17:55
Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 09:15 12:15 15:15 19:18
Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Nottingham 16:45
Sherwood Arrow – Nottingham to Retford 18:50