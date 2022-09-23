The firm says that due to staff shortages the following services will not be able to operate on Friday September 23.

Service 4 will operate an hourly service from 12:50 until the end of service at the following times:

Worksop to Manton will run at XX:50

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Manton to Worksop will run at XX:00

Worksop to Larwood will run at XX:15

Larwood to Worksop will run at XX:30

Service 19/19a – Worksop to Rotherham 18:00

Service 19/19a – Rotherham to Worksop 19:20

Service 21 – Worksop to Doncaster 07:35 08:35 14:35

Service 22 – Worksop to Doncaster 05:05 11:55

Service 25 – Worksop to Doncaster 15:05 18:05(from Bawtry)

Service 21 – Doncaster to Worksop 16:20

Service 22 – Doncaster to Worksop 05:58 13:05

Service 25 – Doncaster to Worksop 08:50 09:50 15:50

Service 77 – Worksop to Chesterfield 05:10 07:35 10:45 13:45 17:55

Service 77 – Chesterfield to Worksop 06:15 09:15 12:15 15:15 19:18

Sherwood Arrow – Retford to Nottingham 16:45