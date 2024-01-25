More hospital admissions for malnutrition in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as the Food Foundation charity said the rising number of hospital admissions for malnutrition across England "ring alarm bells" about the consequences of escalating food insecurity.

NHS England figures show there were about 70 hospital admissions at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with a secondary or primary diagnosis of malnutrition in the year to March 2023.

It was up from an estimated 60 hospital admissions recorded the year before. These figures are rounded to the nearest five.

More hospital admissions for malnutrition were recorded in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last year, new figures show.

Additionally, a malnutrition diagnosis does not necessarily equate to having a lack of food. The admissions include those for dietary issues, an inability to absorb nutrients or other diseases affecting the patient’s ability to feed normally.

Looking at the 127 trusts across England with sufficient data, the number of hospital episodes where a patient was diagnosed with malnutrition – primarily protein deficiencies – reached roughly 10,795 last year.

It was a slight increase from 10,660 in 2021-22 and the highest number since at least 2009-10, when some 3,490 hospital admissions were recorded.

Ana Maria Narvaez, Food Foundation senior policy and advocacy officer, said: "The latest NHS figures on malnutrition-related hospital admissions ring alarm bells about the dire health consequences of escalating food insecurity."

"The ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis, accentuated by high food prices, jeopardises families' ability to afford enough nutritious food," she added.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners said the rising number of malnutrition cases is "unacceptable" in a developed nation like the UK.

She added: "As we’ve seen fresh, healthier foods spike in price and become unaffordable for a substantial proportion of our most vulnerable patients, we’ve seen an inevitable impact on their physical health."

A Government spokesperson said: "Our healthy food schemes are providing a nutritional safety net for more than three million children.