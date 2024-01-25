Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 18 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, January 14, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 14 was up from 15 on the same day the previous week.
The figures also show that 17 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 12.