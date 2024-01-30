More funding for arts, heritage, cultural and creative activities in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw Council. Photo: Mark Fear

Bassetlaw District Council’s Arts and Heritage Grant Programme, which is part of the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is offering groups, organisations, and charities another chance to apply for a share of £28,000.

A second round of funding has been announced and groups have until 12noon on Tuesday February 13 to submit their applications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous grants have helped 10 groups in the district to provide projects including creative therapies for people fighting cancer, a sculpture celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, and funding for a Christmas Lantern Parade.

James Naish, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “This latest round of funding will help create new and exciting possibilities for groups and communities to develop projects which will benefit residents across the district.

“We are looking forward to seeing a diverse range of creative ideas, to help build pride in place and support greater health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Community groups who wish to bid for a share the latest round of funding for 2024/25 can now do so, with applications welcome from both constituted and non-constituted organisations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups can apply for grants of between £500 and £5,000, as well as smaller grants of between £500 and £1,000.

The funding is part of a package of measures being delivered over the next two years, thanks to Bassetlaw District Council securing more than £3.39million of the Government’s UKSPF monies.