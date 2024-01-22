Column: Exoneration from the Government for sub-postmasters and postmistresses must be swift

It has taken the TV series Mr Bates Vs The Post Office for the country to truly understand the extent of the Horizon scandal and the toll it has had on the sub-postmasters and mistresses and their families and for the Government to finally make the commitment to exonerate those who have been falsely prosecuted and convicted.

Let's hope that this happens at speed, says Coun Jo White, Bassetlaw District Council’s deputy leader and Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw.

Over 900 subpostmasters were found guilty, accused of swindling money from the Post Office on the basis of evidence from Horizon, the flawed accounting system created and run by Fujitsu.

My question is why has it only taken until this week for Fujitsu to be called in to give evidence? We must hear from the software developers, the systems analysts, the technicians.

They will know what was wrong and who had the ability and authority to remotely input data into the terminals.

I believe they were covering their backs to manage a failing system and had no care for the drastic consequences of their actions. Whilst it is important that the sub-postmasters can now hold their heads up high, their escape from this nightmare is reliant on a full investigation into Fujitsu from the top down.

This is where there must be legal action, with prosecutions and people banged up in jail.

Since the Horizon scandal was first exposed, Fujitsu has been rewarded by the UK Government, winning more than 100 new contracts.

Meanwhile, former Fujitsu chief, Simon Blagden has been a regular Tory party donor over the years. These relationships need the cold light of day and must be examined as part of any inquiry.

I am also thinking of those 4,000 sub-postmasters and mistresses who have quietly rectified losses out of their own funds but remain too fearful to speak out due to the fear of reputational damage within the small communities that they live and work. I have no doubt that this wider web will include post offices in our area.