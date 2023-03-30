Model uses Only Fans success to help struggling Worksop and Bassetlaw families with foodbank donations

Amber O'Donnell, 24, was forced to get by on just £500 a month - surviving on packets of Pasta 'n' Sauce during the pandemic before setting up an Only Fans account in 2020.

During her first few weeks on the site, she raked in £500 - which she spent on food parcels for low-income families and distributed to local foodbanks around the district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside partner, Chris, 24, who works in construction, she donated non-perishables such as pasta and tinned foods, as well as toiletries and feminine hygiene products after a huge Tesco shopping trip.

Amber O'Donnell in her Incredibles costume

The curvy model still makes regular anonymous donations to various local charities and has also been able to rent her £1k per month dream home and buy her £10k dream car - a pink Nissan Figaro.

Amber, an Only Fans creator, who now lives in Sheffield, said: "I wasn't eligible for furlough payments when the pandemic hit, so I was only getting £500 per month to live on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My partner had a part-time job at the checkouts at Morrisons too, but it was just a constant struggle every month.

Amber with food donations

"For me, it's important to remember where you come from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As I come from a low-income family, it's important for me to be in a position to give to people.

"I now earn over five figures every month - around £10k on average.

''My subscribers love my cosplay looks - especially Velma from Scooby Doo but I've also done Toy Story and The Incredibles too.

Amber's Thelma look is a big hit with fans

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I get comments saying I'm selfish because of what I do, but it's just not true.

"I love helping others, it's so rewarding."

In March 2020, Amber was due to begin studying biomedical sciences at the University of Sheffield, while working part-time in Starbucks.

After being told she wasn't eligible for furlough, Amber was left with a £500-a-month universal credit payment to live on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amber in real life

She said: ''I would say 95 per cent of our income went on bills.

"That meant we had no money for eating out, or any extras.

"I remember living on those Pasta 'n' Sauce sachets and having them twice a day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We were in a lucky position with family members throwing us an extra £20 here and there if we needed, but it was still difficult.

"I knew someone who had started on Only Fans making a load of money a month.

"My family and friends were really supportive.

Her dream car

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Chris said I should if it could help us, and my mum is my biggest supporter.'' Amber initially launched her account in July 2020, before really investing more time in it from September 2020.

She said: "All my pictures I take myself, it's all done by me from my phone with a ring light.

"I'm just a generous person.

"The more I earn the more I'm able to give.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm always the first to be donating, and I pride myself on that.

"People can shame me for my job, but I know that I'm a kind, supporting person."