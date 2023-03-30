News you can trust since 1895
Revealed: Worksop's 9 most historically important buildings. How many do you know?

With more than 100 buildings and structures Grade-Listed building in the town, Worksop is not short of historical importance.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:55 BST

But only 9 have been graded I or II* by English Heritage – classifying them as the most significant.

Grade I-Listed means that a building is of exceptional interest, sometimes considered to be internationally important, while Grade II*-Listed means a building is particularly important and of more than special interest.

The remaining 90-plus buildings in the town are all Grade II- listed – meaning they are of national importance and special interest, and are largely domestic properties.

Take a stroll through our gallery and find out more about each of these fascinating buildings.

An Augustinian priory dating from the 11th Century, it later became a parish church, it has been altered and extended through the centuries.

1. Worksop Priory - Grade I-listed

An Augustinian priory dating from the 11th Century, it later became a parish church, it has been altered and extended through the centuries. Photo: Google

Dating from the 14th Century, the gateway to the priory, which has been restored, is in stone on a moulded plinth, with bands, four buttresses, and a pantile roof with coped gables.

2. Worksop Priory Gatehouse - Grade I-Listed

Dating from the 14th Century, the gateway to the priory, which has been restored, is in stone on a moulded plinth, with bands, four buttresses, and a pantile roof with coped gables. Photo: Google

Dating from 1525, the inn, on a corner site, was extended to the rear in 1938. It is timber framed and rendered, with pantile roofs. The building is currently closed.

3. The Old Ship Inn - Grade II*-Listed

Dating from 1525, the inn, on a corner site, was extended to the rear in 1938. It is timber framed and rendered, with pantile roofs. The building is currently closed. Photo: Google

Dating from the 16th Century, the house, on a moated site, has a timber framed core, it was encased in stone in the 17th century, and has since been restored.

4. Gateford Hall - Grade II*-Listed

Dating from the 16th Century, the house, on a moated site, has a timber framed core, it was encased in stone in the 17th century, and has since been restored. Photo: BDC

