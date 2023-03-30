Revealed: Worksop's 9 most historically important buildings. How many do you know?
With more than 100 buildings and structures Grade-Listed building in the town, Worksop is not short of historical importance.
But only 9 have been graded I or II* by English Heritage – classifying them as the most significant.
Grade I-Listed means that a building is of exceptional interest, sometimes considered to be internationally important, while Grade II*-Listed means a building is particularly important and of more than special interest.
The remaining 90-plus buildings in the town are all Grade II- listed – meaning they are of national importance and special interest, and are largely domestic properties.
Take a stroll through our gallery and find out more about each of these fascinating buildings.