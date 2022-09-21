Model Sam Reece returns to Worksop's Got Talent as second celebrity judge

Sam Reece will join Emmerdale star Dean Andrews as a judge when the award-winning talent competition returns to North Notts Arena on Friday, November 11.

Sam is signed by commercial model, casting and acting agency Face Management and has modelled for over 100 of the biggest fashion brands, including ASOS, Loreal, Harvey Nichols, and many more, as well as starring in several Boohoo commercials.

The model now owns his own luxury hair salon, Salon Twenty Seven, in Sheffield.

Sam Reece is returning as a celebrity judge at Worksop's Got Talent on November 11.

He has also appeared on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, Channel 4’s First Dates, and also appeared on an episode of the Real Housewives of Cheshire while dating star Dawn Ward's daughter Taylor.

Sam said: “I’m really looking forward to judging again.

"I’ve now been involved in the show for five years and it’s always an amazing night and continues to gets bigger and better each year.

"I can’t wait to see who’s taking part this year.”

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: “I’m so excited to have Dean and Sam on our celebrity judging panel, with two more famous faces still to be confirmed.

"We have chosen our finalists for the show now and tickets are selling faster than ever. You’re in for a big treat. See you all on November 11.”

This year marks the talent shows sixth year, and has raised a total of £85,000 for blindness charity Retina UK, while uncovering Worksop’s best talent in front of an audience of 700 people.

This year’s show will see six all star contestants return alongside six new contestants, with a Best of British theme as the 12 finalists take on some of the nation's most iconic songs of all time.

The show will also feature a Remembrance Day tribute, plus pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, following her death on September 8.

Previous judges have included Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh, Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer, Love Island’s Chris Taylor, S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara and Grammy winner, Eliot Kennedy, amongst others.