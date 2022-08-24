Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews has been revealed as this year’s first celebrity judge.

Dean, from Rotherham, has been known to millions as Will Taylor on Emmerdale since April 2019.

The talented actor came to the show after his well known role as DS Ray Carling in the BBC drama series Life on Mars and the sequel series, Ashes to Ashes.

Dean Andrews has been announced as this year's first celebrity judge for Worksop's Got Talent.

He also starred in the comedy drama Last Tango in Halifax for four years as Robbie, a policeman, which broadcasted on BBC One.

Dean will be on the panel alongside other celebrity judges as Worksop’s best talent takes to the stage.

Dean said: “I am really looking forward to taking my seat on the judging panel. I grew up nearby and know how important shows like this are for discovering future stars.

“I can’t wait to see what’s in store this year.”

Dance troupe All Starz were crowned the winners of Worksop's Got Talent 2021.

The charity talent show is returning for its sixth year on Friday, November 11 at North Notts Arena – and tickets are now on sale.

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: “I can’t wait to unveil this year’s sixth show – wait until you see who else will be joining us.”

James added tickets are expecting to sell fast, so early booking is recommended.

Auditions are taking place on Sunday, September 4. To apply for a place, email [email protected]