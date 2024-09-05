Mobility scooter reunited with owner following police pursuit near Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have reunited a mobility scooter with its owner after tracking down two suspects.

The incident happened just before 1am on Wednesday, September 4, at an address in Dadley Road, Carlton in Lindrick.

A woman, in her 60s, woke to find her dog barking and her husband’s mobility scooter missing from the rear garden.

Officers have found two suspects in Beckett Avenue play park who have ran from the scene, abandoning a mobility scooter.

Following an extensive search of nearby gardens, two suspects were found hiding.

Officers also found that one of the suspects was in possession of a balaclava.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

The mobility scooter was then returned to its rightful owner.

Neighbourhood Inspector Hayley Crawford said: “Stealing a mobility scooter is just cruel.

“This would have had a devastating impact on his quality of life had it not been found and returned to him.

“The rapid response from our officers made sure that it was back in his possession and that two suspects were caught.

“I hope this offers the public some reassurance, that we take these types of incidents extremely seriously.”