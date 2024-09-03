Photos: Fun autumnal activities to do in the Nottinghamshire area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Here are some enjoyable autumnal activities to do in the Nottinghamshire area this September and October.

The summer holidays might be over, but autumn is fast approaching, and there are numerous autumnal activities planned in Nottinghamshire over the next couple of months.

Check out some of these events

1. Autumnal walks

Consider visiting a local park to experience the changing seasons. Nottinghamshire boasts several stunning parks including highly rated Bestwood Country Park, Langold Country Park, Clumber Park, Titchfield Park, and Rufford Abbey Country Park. Photo: Getty Images

2. Festival of Food and Drink

Festival of Food and Drink at Thoresby Park returns this September, between 21 and 22. The festival will feature appearances from celebrity TV chefs. More details can be found at: festivaloffoodanddrink.com Photo: Festival of Food and Drink Facebook

3. Heritage Open Days

Heritage Open Days 2024 will run from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 15. Various National Trust sites will have opening days throughout September. Clumber Park near Worksop will host a free open day on Friday, September 6. The Southwell Workhouse and Infirmary will be part of the Heritage Days on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15. Photo: Rachel Atkins

4. Vintage fun fair

Rufford Abbey Country Park will welcome back a vintage fun fair on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22. It will run from 10am-4pm. Attractions start at £2.50, but some attractions accept cash payment only. Photo: Rufford Abbey Country Park

