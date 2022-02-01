In Sam's Name group held their first walk and talk event from Kilton Forest Golf Course on Sunday, January 23.

Sam “Sponge” Fisher was 29 when tragically died in Australia in October last year after battling with mental ill health.

His untimely death prompted family-friend, Richard McHugh, to set up a men’s mental health group, called In Sam’s Name, where men can speak openly about their mental health in a relaxed environment.

The group, called In Sam’s Name, held its first meeting at Welbeck Child First in December with the help of Sam’s dad, Stewart, who is the group’s treasurer, secretary Kurt Lewis and Child First manager Kerry Fellowes.

Group organisers. Left to right: Stewart Fisher, Kurt Lewis, Richard McHugh.

In Sam’s Name hold meetings fortnightly and is now based at The Edge, in Plantation Hill, Kilton, with thanks to centre manager and church pastor Steve Williams, and his son Josh.

The group will be holding their fourth meeting on Thursday February 3, at 7pm.

Richard, 43, who works at Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station, said: “The initial reasoning for setting up the public group was I didn’t want to lose another friend.

Sam Fisher pictured with Richard McHugh, the chairman of In Sam's Name group.

"I thought I could try to help us all to help one another.

"When I ran the idea by Sam’s dad, he agreed that this is what we need.

“It's only been for a short time, but the people who have come have said it’s good to talk and see that they're not on their own, and that other people do suffer with some sort of variant of different mental health issues.

“I think the group will plug an initial gap in services, and I think it might be the first step for people to probably be true to themselves and realise, yeah, I've got a problem that needs sorting.”

Sam Fisher died tragically in Australia on October 16 2021, aged just 29.

In Sam’s Name is currently in the process of becoming a registered voluntary support group with BCVS so that the committee can begin to apply for funding and grants to help get the word out and support members.

Richard added: “Anyone can drop in and take part in the group, or they can just sit back and get the confidence and strength - and if they feel happy and want to share anything amongst the group that's totally up to them.

"The group is aimed at men, but we have had a couple of women come to support the partners which is totally fine if that helps them get through the door - and we involve them as well.

“We talk, we listen, we respect and we have a bit of a laugh - there’s no pressure.”

For more information, visit the In Sam’s Name group on Facebook.