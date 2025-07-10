Memories made at seaside thanks to 'outstanding' Worksop care home support

This ‘outstanding’ Worksop care home focuses on creating memories for residents with dementia and their families – with Skegness as the destination for this year's seaside thanks to extensive fundraising efforts.

Beech House Care Home, located on Carlton Road in Worksop, has received an ‘Outstanding’ rating in specific areas from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), particularly in the ‘Responsive’ and ‘Well-led’ categories.

Amy Holden, administrator of the care home, wanted to share how the staff at the site go the extra mile for residents and their families, highlighting a “heartwarming” story about community.

Last year, the care home launched an ‘annual seaside trip’, where residents and staff visited Cleethorpes.

Beech House Care Home's seaside visit to Cleethorpes.

For 2025, Skegness is their chosen seaside destination.

Amy said: “We understand that for some, this might be the last time that our ladies and gents will get to feel the sand between their toes and to eat their fish and chips on the seafront and to be able to extend this to their families to experience with them is just heartwarming.”

For this year's trip, the care home has been holding various fundraising events, including an Easter fair, and Summer fair, which will take place on July 27.

Additionally, the care home organised sweepstakes and created a JustGiving page.

Making memories on the seafront.

When Mark Scott, a resident of Carlton-in-Lindrick learned about these efforts, he decided to undertake a sponsored run to help raise much-needed funds for the trip.

Mark ran an impressive total of 142 miles, from Beech House Care Home to Skegness and back again.

He initially set a goal of raising £500 but exceeded that by raising a remarkable total of £900.

Residents cheered Mark across the finish line on Saturday, June 28.

Mark Scott from Carlton-in-Lindrick is pictured with the residents of Beech House care home.

Care home director Simon Hodgkinson added: “I am so thankful for what Mark has done.

“His run is an outstanding achievement in itself but his exceptionality generous donation will help us to provide a day and memories our residents, families and staff will never forget – thank you.”