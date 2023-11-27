Families and friends are invited to come together and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas at a Christmas carol and memorial service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event takes place at Babworth Crematorium on Thursday December 14 and provides a valuable opportunity for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones at a time when people can particularly feel their losses.

The service, which will run between 7pm and 8pm, will include a selection of readings and popular Christmas Carols. Refreshments will be available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors will be able to write messages to their loved ones on tags which will be added to a memory tree and will also be able to light candles in remembrance.

Babworth Crematorium is hosting a Remembrance Day service on Friday, November 10

The service will include a photo slideshow and anyone who plans to attend can send a photo of their loved one to be included in it.

Manager Amanda Carr said: “Our annual Christmas Carol and Memorial Service provides a fitting way for people to reflect and honour their loved ones during the festive season.

“For some, especially if they are quite recently bereaved, the festive period is often a time when they feel their loss more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This service provides a chance for people to not only pay tribute to their loved ones but also be in the company of other people who are in a similar situation, which in itself can be a source of comfort.

“We know, from feedback we’ve had in previous years, that the service brings some solace and peace to local people at this time of year.

“Our Christmas carol service is open for anyone and everyone who lives, works or who is visiting the communities surrounding our crematorium in leading up to Christmas. Everyone is welcome.”

Visitors will also be able to post cards, letters and messages in the crematorium’s Letters to Heaven memorial post box, which was installed earlier this year as another way for the bereaved to feel a connection with their loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is free to attend, but those intending to attend are asked to email the crematorium on [email protected].

Photos should be emailed to [email protected] by Monday 11 December using the heading “Christmas Service Photo Slideshow”.