Families in Worksop got into the festive spirit at the annual Christmas light switch on event.

There was plenty of festive fun on offer with a jam packed programme of activities and entertainment throughout the day and into the evening including bauble decorating, lantern making and a live performance from Elton John tribute Eltonesque.

Residents who braved the cold also enjoyed browsing the shopping stalls and enjoyed tasty treats from food and drink vendors, as well as an opportunity to meet the man of the moment – Santa Claus in the courtyard at The Lion Hotel, Bridge Street.

The evening finished with a bang with the all important light switch on followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

1 . Festive fun Worksop chrisrms lights switch on 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Community spirit Scores turned up to enjoy the annual Worksop christmas lights switch on 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Wow factor A sight to behold at Worksop Christmas lights switch on 2023. Photo: Barian Eyre Photo Sales