Scores turn out to join in festive fun at Worksop Christmas light switch on
There was plenty of festive fun on offer with a jam packed programme of activities and entertainment throughout the day and into the evening including bauble decorating, lantern making and a live performance from Elton John tribute Eltonesque.
Residents who braved the cold also enjoyed browsing the shopping stalls and enjoyed tasty treats from food and drink vendors, as well as an opportunity to meet the man of the moment – Santa Claus in the courtyard at The Lion Hotel, Bridge Street.
The evening finished with a bang with the all important light switch on followed by a spectacular fireworks display.