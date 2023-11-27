News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Scores turn out to join in festive fun at Worksop Christmas light switch on

Families in Worksop got into the festive spirit at the annual Christmas light switch on event.
By Kate Mason
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:16 GMT

There was plenty of festive fun on offer with a jam packed programme of activities and entertainment throughout the day and into the evening including bauble decorating, lantern making and a live performance from Elton John tribute Eltonesque.

Residents who braved the cold also enjoyed browsing the shopping stalls and enjoyed tasty treats from food and drink vendors, as well as an opportunity to meet the man of the moment – Santa Claus in the courtyard at The Lion Hotel, Bridge Street.

The evening finished with a bang with the all important light switch on followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Worksop chrisrms lights switch on 2023.

1. Festive fun

Worksop chrisrms lights switch on 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Scores turned up to enjoy the annual Worksop christmas lights switch on 2023.

2. Community spirit

Scores turned up to enjoy the annual Worksop christmas lights switch on 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
A sight to behold at Worksop Christmas lights switch on 2023.

3. Wow factor

A sight to behold at Worksop Christmas lights switch on 2023. Photo: Barian Eyre

Photo Sales
Crowds enjoyed a firework display to finish the night at Worksop Christmas lights switch on 2023.

4. Fireworks

Crowds enjoyed a firework display to finish the night at Worksop Christmas lights switch on 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopResidentsElton John