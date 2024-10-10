Major plans for Worksop shopping centre regeneration likely to get green light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop’s flagship redevelopment of the Priory shopping centre is likely to get planning approval next week.

The ‘Levelling Up’-funded scheme involves an entertainment complex, including a tenpin bowling alley, a trampoline park and indoor soft-play.

The existing area would have a new indoor market and a food court.

The previous Conservative government provided nearly £20m of funding to the district last year, with the Priory project taking up the largest portion.

The application would also grant outline planning permission for 44 homes, meaning they would require finer details to be approved in a second application.

The scheme will go before Bassetlaw District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, October 16, with planning officers recommending it is given approval.

The plans would require some of the shops and food venues to the east of the current Priory Centre to be demolished.

Planning documents claim it will be “a dynamic new town centre development” and “a high quality development that is a good place to be”.

The demolition promises to create “a true destination with clearer entrances” and improved public spaces.

Some shopping areas will also be refurbished, and many of the existing outer façades will be replaced.

The pedestrian walkways between Bridge Street and Ryton Street will be preserved.

A new green footpath and towpath link will also be created along the Chesterfield Canal, making a “green corridor through the town centre”.

A decision was due on the application last month, but was pushed back.

If approved, demolition is likely to start very soon, and the project is expected to be completed by early 2026.

The previous government also awarded £20m under the Levelling Up Partnership, to help areas most in need of regeneration.

This will be partly spent on a £5m health centre, likely to based within the Priory Centre, with plans to be submitted at a later date.

Old print rooms in the town centre will also be redeveloped into a £6m training and workshop-based education centre.