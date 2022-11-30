Jim Ruggles, aged 88, has been collecting donations for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal for a whopping 42 years.

And this year has exceeded them all after he raised a huge £671.88.

For the past few years Jim’s total collection has been just under £500, though last year surpassed that, and this year saw a new record.

Jim Ruggles has spent 42 years collecting for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Former RAF man Jim has collected donations on Bridge Street since 1980 after seeing a notice in the Guardian for more Poppy Appeal volunteers.

He said: "I don't do anything except stand there. I just put my time in and wait for the generous people of Worksop and the district to bung money in my tin.

“I did my service in the RAF and like thousands of others, I got away scot-free without any injury.

“I think it's really my duty to do what I do, I feel as though I'm giving something back. It gives me personal satisfaction, and I'm doing something useful.”

Jim Ruggles received an award by the Bassetlaw Council last year for his voluntary work with the Legion.

This year marked Jim’s second Poppy Appeal without his wife, Isabelle, who died last year after 65 years of marriage.

“She's been behind me every step of the way,” he said. “She was always the first to put something in my tin and take a poppy out and I've just got to try and manage without her now.

“I feel very much on my own when I’m collecting and selling poppies sometimes. I’d love a few others to turn up and give me a hand.

“If anybody would like to come along and pick up a tin, the same as I do every November, and join me, it would be lovely.”

Anne-Marie Jones, community fundraising manager for East & West Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to hear that one of our loyal Poppy Appeal fundraisers in Worksop has collected a record amount this year.

“We are always appreciative to our volunteers who collect for the Poppy Appeal and for Jim to have committed more than 40 years to our cause is absolutely amazing.”

