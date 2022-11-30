Darfoulds Nursery near Worksop has had another successful year of growing its award-winning poinsettias - despite enduring a heatwave and a month of low light.

This year staff at Darfoulds Nursery, on Chesterfield Road, planted a total of 5,825 poinsettias at the beginning of July, so they would be ready to cheer up the homes of many during the winter season.

While the plants have turned out as beautiful as ever - the nursery’s chief grower Chris Edge said it has been an “awkward year” to grow them, with a summer of unusual weather.

The staff had to battle to cool down the plants during August’s heatwave, which saw the greenhouse reach a “ridiculous” temperature of 60 degrees.

Mr Edge, Darfoulds’ grower of 26 years, said: “It's been a funny year with the heatwave and then low light in September, but they’ve made the grade in the end just in time for Christmas.”

The nursery is selling a whole range of poinsettias from different sizes to different colours, including the traditional vibrant red, to cream, white and pink.

Poinsettias are often used as part of Christmas decorations - but they also make the perfect gift and can live for several years with the right care.

Mr Edge said in order to keep your poinsettia as happy as it can be:

- Keep it away from draughts

- Keep it within room temperatures of around 16 to 22 degrees

- Give it plenty of light

- Keep the soil moist - but don’t let it stand in water

