Lorry driver’s family pay tribute to ‘loving father and friend’ who died near Blyth

The family of a lorry driver who was killed in a collision at a truck stop have paid tribute to a ‘loving father and friend who worked tirelessly to provide for his family’.

Michael Godfrey, aged 61, was taking a break at a truck stop near Blyth on 11 January 2024 when he was crushed between a stationary trailer and a lorry driven by Alisher Jumanov.

Mr Godfrey, known as Mick, was resting at the Pearl Truck stop when Jumanov approached the locked rear gates after driving in error down Long Brecks Lane towards the A1.

Unable to turn around and anxious about running out of hours on his tachograph, Jumanov climbed over the gates and sought help to get inside.

Michael Godfrey. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

The gates were then unlocked and Mr Godfrey – keen to help a fellow driver – moved his lorry out of the way so Jumanov could pass through and rest. He and another man then helped to guide him through the narrow gap and over several concrete sleepers on the ground.

Moments later, however, Jumanov lost control and collided head-on with his victim – pinning him against a parked container trailer.

Mr Godfrey died at the scene, leaving behind his partner, a daughter and two stepsons.

On Monday, as the 46-year-old Jumanov was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court for causing death by careless driving, Mr Godfrey was remembered by his family.

They said: “Mick was a loving father and friend who worked tirelessly to provide for his family – not just financially but also emotionally.

“He showed us all the true meaning of love and dedication to your family and was the best husband, father, stepfather and friend we could have hoped for.

“No matter how many days a week he spent away from home, he would always do his best to make the most of the time he spent with his family.

“He would even help his daughter with her paper round on a Sunday so they could spend extra time together.

“As he demonstrated during the last moments of his life, he wouldn’t think twice about helping others in times of need.

“His sudden and unexpected passing was a devastating blow to all those lucky enough to have known and loved him.”

Jumanov admitted wrongdoing in his police interview and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. On Monday he was sentenced to a six month jail sentence suspended for two years. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident that resulted in the sudden death of a hard-working lorry driver as he sought to help a stranger.

“Jumanov never intended to hurt anyone on that fateful evening, but the fact is that he should never have been in that location in the first place.

“After ignoring a clear warning sign that the road was not suitable for heavy goods vehicles, he then commenced a needlessly hazardous manoeuvre that very quickly cost another man his life.

“I am pleased he has now answered for his mistake in court, and hope this case serves as a reminder to other drivers about the potential consequences of such careless driving.”