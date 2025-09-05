Worksop motorbiker who panicked and tried to outrun police ‘didn’t look back’

A Worksop motorbiker who panicked and tried to outrun police at high speed may have been suffering the long term side effects of a previous road traffic accident, a court has heard.

Bradley Ellerby was travelling too fast when he approached a busy roundabout and weaved in and out of traffic before police signalled for him to stop, at 7pm on September 3, 2023, said Abigail Hill, prosecuting.

Instead, he took off and reached speeds of up to twice the legal limit, travelling down a residential street, where there were problems with oncoming vehicles, and past a hospital entrance.

“What you did was obviously dangerous and it's a great pity you didn't realise this at an earlier stage,” Judge Steven Coupland told him on Thursday.

Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: National World

He said Ellerby’s ability to avoid other road users would have been affected by his “grossly excessive speed,” but noted there were few pedestrians and little traffic.

"Your panic may well have had its roots in the conditions you have, rather than just acting in a daft way,” the judge added.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Ellerby sustained serious physical injuries in a serious road traffic accident in 2016 which had a significant psychological impact on him.

Gareth Gimson, mitigating, said he has since obtained full time work and stayed out of trouble.

Ellerby was found with cannabis on his arrest, but has since been prescribed the class B drug to deal with pain on a medical basis.

“He is a good man in reality, with some difficulties, who did what he did that day,” said Mr Gimson.

“Once the motorbike was driving away from the police he didn't look back. Thankfully there was no injury.

“He does now accept the jury's verdict and see where he went wrong. I would submit that is a huge step in the right direction. He is demonstrably capable of rehabilitation.”

Ellerby, 31, of Wharfedale, Worksop, was convicted of dangerous driving after a trial and admitted possessing cannabis at an earlier hearing.

On Thursday he was sentenced to eight months, suspended for 18 months, with 75 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £800 costs and a surcharge.