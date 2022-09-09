Local political leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at age 96

Paying tribute, Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, said: “It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"But we must also reflect on and be thankful for her tremendous sense of duty and relentless service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for whom she has left such a legacy.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday. Photo credit: Stefan Wermuth/PA Wire

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I am deeply saddened at the death of Her Majesty the Queen. As our longest reigning Monarch, she dedicated her life to public service, to her Country and to the Commonwealth.

“Over the last seven decades there have been 15 Prime Ministers, but only one Queen, and I think this continued presence gave people a sense of reassurance and comfort.

“I offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford said: “There are no words adequate to express the depth of gratitude we all have for her service. Rest In Peace Ma'am.”

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, said: “The passing of the Queen is an extremely sad moment for the people of the United Kingdom and a significant point in British history.

"A steadfast servant to our nation for over 70 years. She has been a constant in the lives of us all; many of us have only known one Monarch and her passing leaves a huge void.

“Many will have personal memories of meeting or seeing the Queen. None of us will forget her tremendous sense of humour and zest for life.

"Her role with James Bond in the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games was a great highlight as was her more recent appearance with Paddington Bear during the Jubilee celebrations in June.

“Supported by her devoted husband, Philip, until only last year, my thoughts are with her family at this sad time as they mourn the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.