Grief has settled across the country following the death of the Queen in her Balmoral home on Thursday afternoon.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died ‘peacefully’ at age 96, and was the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Bassetlaw District Council has announced where people can leave their personal tributes with books of condolence and areas to lay flowers.

Flowers are being laid outside of Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Worksop and Retford Town Halls are flying the Union Jack at half-mast as a mark of respect and mourning for the death of the Queen.

Members of the public who wish to leave flowers are asked to place them unwrapped outside the Town Hall in Retford, and on the old market square in Worksop.

Residents are able to sign books of condolence at council offices, including:

- Queen's Buildings, Potter Street, Worksop

- Retford Council Office, 17B The Square, Retford

- Harworth Town Hall, Scrooby Road, Bircotes

- The Misterton Centre & Library, High Street, Misterton

- The Beeches Community Centre, Birch Court, Tuxford

- And online at: https://www.royal.uk/

Blyth Parish Council has also opened Blyth Church for residents to sign a book of condolence.

Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Madelaine Richardson, said: “On behalf of Bassetlaw District Council and our residents, I express our profound sadness and heartfelt sorrow at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and join the nation in a period of mourning.

“The longest serving British Monarch, her life and reign was dedicated to public service, both at home and across the Commonwealth.

“Her Majesty was held in the highest regard by the residents of our District, as was seen by the crowds that lined the streets on her official visits to Bassetlaw in 1968, and in 1981 when she opened Queen’s Buildings in Worksop.