The private home, which is housed within a grade II listed manor building in the idyllic village of Lound, was handed a rating of ‘Good’, both overall and in all individual categories.

The CQC found that it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led after hearing lavish praise bestowed on the home by residents, relatives and staff.

Another resident told inspectors: ”The staff respect me. I am not just a door number. I am a person who is loved and cared for so well.”

A 90-year-old praised the privacy and independence he is afforded, commenting: “I get up when I want to and I go to bed when I want to. It is my decision.”

And another resident summed up the general view by saying: “All the staff are lovely people. I feel like I am staying in a hotel.”

Lound Hall, on Town Street, is run by the Worksop-based company, Bramling Cross Care Ltd. It provides accommodation for up to 30 elderly people and people with dementia who require nursing or personal care. At the time of the inspection at the end of January, there were 22 residents using the service.

The inspectors’ report said: “Residents spoke positively about the home. They told us there were enough staff to meet people’s needs.

One of the bedrooms at the Lound Hall home, which provides care and accommodation for up to 30 people.

"We observed residents receiving person-centred care and staff treating them with kindness, empathy and compassion. They were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives in the least restrictive way.”

The inspectors heard how the home had improved significantly since the appointment of a new manager, Chris Harpham, who was described as “very approachable and supported the team well”.

"Residents and relatives told us that since the new leadership, the home was a happy, homely place, bursting with laughter and happiness,” the CQC report continued.

He was praised for “making good links with the local community”, for ”monitoring staffing levels regularly” and overseeing staff who “received appropriate training to fulfil their roles”.