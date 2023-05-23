News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

Lifeline for Worksop dementia support group

The future of a Worksop dementia support group has been secured after a charitable trust took over the running of the sessions.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:36 BST- 2 min read

The memory group, which takes place every other Friday, was already well established and attended, with charity trust BPL providing one of its venues - Kilton Forest Golf Club - to host the sessions.

But when the previous group facilitators said they could no longer continue, BPL stepped in to take over the running of the group and ensure local people didn’t miss out on this vital support service.

The group has now been given a new name - The Kilton Feel Good Memory Group.

The Kilton Feel Good Memory Group.The Kilton Feel Good Memory Group.
The Kilton Feel Good Memory Group.
Most Popular

The remaining funds, plus donations from local organisations such as the Freemasons, have been put back into the running of the sessions.

Community Health and Wellbeing Manager at BPL Angela Dainty explained: “As a charitable trust, it’s so important for us to support our local communities and if we hadn’t stepped in to take over the running of the group, these sessions would have stopped, which would have been a massive loss.

“It’s a welcoming group, with a lovely atmosphere and people really enjoy coming.

“It’s also an important support network for carers and we help signpost to other local services, which may be useful for them.”

Angela also said there is potential in the future to put on more sessions, perhaps making the group a weekly event, but more volunteers would be needed to increase its frequency.

She added: “We rely on the support of our brilliant volunteers to run the group and we’re always looking for more people who can spare some time to help.

“If you can and would like to know more about getting involved, we would love to hear from you.”

Read More
Focusing on father figures at Babworth Crematorium

The Kilton Feel Good Memory Group takes place on alternate Fridays from 11am to 1.30pm at Kilton Forest Golf Club.

Sessions cost £6, which includes unlimited tea and coffee, a light lunch and entertainment.

Places must be booked in advance by contacting the team on 07957743053.

Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities can contact Angela on [email protected]

Related topics:LifelineWorksop