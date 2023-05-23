On Friday June 17– just ahead of Father’s Day – residents people are being invited to visit the crematorium between 2.30pm and 4.30pm to have a moment of contemplation in the chapel, listen to reflective music and light a candle in remembrance.

Visitors can also write personal messages on wooden hearts which are placed on a commemorative tree. People will be able to do this up until June 30.

Amanda Carr, Manager at Babworth Crematorium, said: “Father’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their dad or father-figure.

Focusing on father figures at Babworth Crematorium

“More and more people are discovering that our crematorium is not just somewhere they come to in order to attend a service but is a fitting place to visit whenever they wish to remember their lost loved ones.

“Specific days such as Father’s Day are times when emotions can come to the fore, and when losses can be felt more than at other times, so we hope that visiting us will bring comfort to those who need it.

“And, of course, if they are thinking of creating a more permanent memorial, our special offer can also help make their ideas become a reality and provide a unique and personal tribute to any loved one they have lost.”

The crematorium is also offering 10 per cent off all new memorial purchases, including their personalisation (if purchased in the same transaction) between June 1 and July 2 (terms and conditions apply).