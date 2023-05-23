The feedback will be used to help develop the regional cancer strategy and inform the key areas in cancer services to focus on over the next three to five years.

With one in two of us being affected by cancer in our lifetime, the alliance is inviting everyone that lives in South Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and North Derbyshire to complete the survey regardless of if you are a patient or carer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the first process of developing the strategy and will provide valuable information, in addition to existing feedback gathered from people working within cancer services and patients that have used the services.

The feedback will be used to help develop the regional cancer strategy and inform the key areas in cancer services to focus on over the next three to five years.

Julia Jessop, alliance managing director, said: “As part of the process for developing our strategy for the next three-five years, we are listening to the feedback from staff working in cancer services, but it is also important we hear from the public and people who need to use the services too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to hear from everyone. The fact that one in two of us will be diagnosed with a cancer over a lifetime means we are all likely to be affected in some way, so it's really important we understand what matters to you when developing where our focus should be.”